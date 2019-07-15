UrduPoint.com
Denisova Asks Ukrainian Authorities To Ensure Moskalkova Attends Vyshinsky Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova asked the country's Interior Ministry and court to ensure the participation of Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova in the hearing on the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky and to prevent provocations, Moskalkova's secretariat told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova asked the country's Interior Ministry and court to ensure the participation of Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova in the hearing on the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky and to prevent provocations, Moskalkova's secretariat told Sputnik on Monday.

"Taking into account possible provocations, Denisova asked the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the president of the court to ensure the participation of Russia's ombudswoman in the court hearing on Kirill Vyshinsky's case and to prevent provocations," it said.

