UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Acted Responsibly By Allowing To Build Nord Stream 2 - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Denmark Acted Responsibly by Allowing to Build Nord Stream 2 - Putin

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia welcomes Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2 as the country has proved to be a responsible participant in international cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of a section of Nord Stream 2 on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

"We welcome such a decision," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his visit to Budapest.

"Denmark has shown itself as a responsible participant in international cooperation, capable of defending its interests and its sovereignty, as well as the interests of its main partners in Europe, which are extremely interested in diversifying the Russian energy supplies to the European market," the Russian president emphasized.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Visit Nord Budapest Vladimir Putin Denmark Market

Recent Stories

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in M ..

10 minutes ago

UK 'Remainers' hope tactical voting can stop Brexi ..

10 minutes ago

Protests in Chile Resume as APEC Summit in Santiag ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Sees Hungary as Priority Partner for Gas Tr ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Talked About Improving Russia-EU Ties With H ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.