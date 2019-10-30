Denmark Acted Responsibly by Allowing to Build Nord Stream 2 - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia welcomes Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2 as the country has proved to be a responsible participant in international cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of a section of Nord Stream 2 on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

"We welcome such a decision," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his visit to Budapest.

"Denmark has shown itself as a responsible participant in international cooperation, capable of defending its interests and its sovereignty, as well as the interests of its main partners in Europe, which are extremely interested in diversifying the Russian energy supplies to the European market," the Russian president emphasized.