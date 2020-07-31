UrduPoint.com
Denmark Advises Mask Use In Public Transport As Coronavirus Cases Spike

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Denmark Advises Mask Use in Public Transport as Coronavirus Cases Spike

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Denmark became the first Nordic nation to recommend the use of face masks in packed public transport after recording the highest weekly increase since early May.

The Health Authority's director, Soren Brostrom, said people will find it harder to keep social distance as more are expected to return to offices, schools and universities after restrictions are further eased in August.

"This applies to public transport during rush hours... We now recommend that you keep a covering in your bag for such occasions and put it on if you find it difficult to keep distance," he said in a statement.

Northern European countries have been reluctant to introduce mandatory use of face coverings, in a stark contrast to the south where wearing a mask has become part of daily routine.

But summer's arrival drove Denmark's tally upward as holidaymakers crowded beaches. The country recorded the highest number of infections this week since mid-May.

There were 57 new cases on Wednesday, 91 on Thursday and 64 on Friday, according to the State Serum Institute for disease control. Overall, Denmark has confirmed 13,789 cases and 615 virus-related deaths.

