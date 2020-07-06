Denmark Allows Nord Stream 2 AG To Use Anchor Positioning Ships To Lay Pipeline
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:35 PM
Denmark gave Nord Stream AG a permit to use anchored pipe-laying ships to build the gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Denmark gave Nord Stream AG a permit to use anchored pipe-laying ships to build the gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said Monday.
A previous permit allowed the company to use only ships with the dynamic positioning systems.
"The Danish Energy Agency has decided that Nord Stream 2 AG also may use pipelaying vessels with anchors in connection with construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines," the DEA said in a press release.