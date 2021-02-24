Denmark Announces Tender to Exhume, Transport Culled Mink For Incineration

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration has officially invited a tender for exhuming and transporting over 4 million mink carcasses culled last fall due to mutated coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Danish Veterinary and food Administration has officially invited a tender for exhuming and transporting over 4 million mink carcasses culled last fall due to mutated coronavirus

According to an official statement, the administration will be taking bids on contract to exhume the mink remains for their further incineration by March 23. The deal is for 13.3 tonnes of animal carcasses.

The contract also includes transporting mink bodies to the incineration facilities and re-cultivation of soil near the mass burial grounds. The works must be finished by middle of July, when the dead mink will no longer pose the risk of coronavirus contamination, the administration stated.

In November last year, Danish authorities ordered the culling of all mink in the country, numbering between 15 and 17 million, devastating the fur industry. The decision was made after the discovery of a mutated deadly strain of coronavirus in some mink. After the culling, dead mink carcasses were buried in shallow graves in the west of the country. After some time, they started to resurface due to nitrogen and phosphorus gases built up by their decay, raising worries of possible contamination of the area.