UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Arrests 3 Iranian Separatists On Spying Charges - Intelligence Agency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Denmark Arrests 3 Iranian Separatists on Spying Charges - Intelligence Agency

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Three Iranians leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) were arrested in Denmark on suspicion of spying for Saudis, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said on Monday.

The three were initially probed to determine whether their public approval of a terror attack on a military parade in Iran in 2018 amounted to support of terrorism. Their organization is outlawed in Iran.

"The three leading members have now been arrested and charged with espionage in Denmark on behalf of a Saudi intelligence service," PET said in a statement.

The search of their homes uncovered that the trio had collected information about people of interest in Denmark and abroad and passed it on to Saudis from 2012 to 2018.

"Obviously, this is a very serious case. We cannot and will not accept that foreign states bring their mutual conflicts to this country," PET chief Finn Borch Andersen was quoted as saying.

ASMLA is vying for a separate Arab state in Iran's oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan. Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of helping groups that seek to overthrow the government.

Separately, the Danish intelligence agency charged a fourth Iranian in absentia on Monday with spying and plotting a murder attempt that was thwarted in Denmark in 2018, the public DR broadcaster reported.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Iran Saudi Saudi Arabia Denmark 2018 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

1 hour ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

2 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

2 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.