UrduPoint.com

Denmark Arrests Four Spy Agency Employees For Espionage

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:54 PM

Denmark arrests four spy agency employees for espionage

Denmark's security service PET said Thursday it had arrested four intelligence employees suspected of leaking confidential documents

Copenhagen, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Denmark's security service PET said Thursday it had arrested four intelligence employees suspected of leaking confidential documents.

The four, whose identities were not disclosed, are current and former employees of the security service PET and the military intelligence service FA, PET said in a statement.

PET has not disclosed to whom the information was given, nor the nature of the documents.

The four risk up to 12 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

They "are accused, among other things, of violating Section 109(1) of the penal code by divulging, without authorisation, highly confidential information from the intelligence services," PET said.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, in collaboration with the police. Raids were also conducted at various undisclosed addresses.

The investigation is still ongoing, PET said, refusing to disclose any further information.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Rohit replaces Kohli as ODI, T20I captain of India ..

Rohit replaces Kohli as ODI, T20I captain of Indian cricket team

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan can earn billions of dollars by exploitin ..

Pakistan can earn billions of dollars by exploiting religious tourism: Harpreet ..

21 seconds ago
 Syrian Mediterranean Ports Reopen After Storm - Mi ..

Syrian Mediterranean Ports Reopen After Storm - Ministry

9 minutes ago
 US academic calls Indian's rule 'autocratic, colon ..

US academic calls Indian's rule 'autocratic, colonial'

9 minutes ago
 6500 liters of adulterated milk split

6500 liters of adulterated milk split

10 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 5,020 new COVID-19 infections, 28 ..

Malaysia reports 5,020 new COVID-19 infections, 28 more deaths

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.