UrduPoint.com

Denmark Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccination For 5-11 Year-Olds - Senior Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:10 PM

Denmark Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccination for 5-11 Year-Olds - Senior Health Official

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Danish Health Authority has given the go-ahead to the vaccination of children aged 5-11 against COVID-19, Deputy Director General Helene Probst said on Friday.

"Despite most of the Danish population having already been vaccinated, and having achieved the revaccination targets, it is not enough to stop the pandemic. Therefore, children aged 5-11 will also be offered shots against the coronavirus," Probst told reporters, as cited by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

The Danish authorities believe that the coronavirus is often spread from children to parents and older generations, which makes it necessary to form collective immunity among minors. The health authority has recommended Pfizer as the vaccine for children.

As of Friday, Denmark has confirmed over 470,000 coronavirus infections and more than 2,800 related fatalities. Around 86% of the Danish population has been fully vaccinated, and nearly 89% administered at least one dose.

Related Topics

Immunity Denmark From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

12 minutes ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

2 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.