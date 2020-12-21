UrduPoint.com
Denmark Bans Breeding, Import Of Minks Until End Of 2021 Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Denmark Bans Breeding, Import of Minks Until End of 2021 Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Danish authorities have passed a law according to which the breeding and keeping of minks in the kingdom will be prohibited until December 31, 2021, due to the danger of the spread of the mutated coronavirus, media reported on Monday.

According to the Danish TV2 broadcaster, the new law was passed in Denmark that creates a legal basis for the culling of all minks in the kingdom. Danish farmers believed that the authorities had no legal right to demand the extermination of minks amid the COVID-19 fears.

The import and export of mink from Denmark will now be illegal, and those who violate the law may face fines or even a jail term of up to six months.

About 17 million minks were culled in response to outbreaks at more than 200 Danish mink farms since September 4.

In November, hundreds of mink carcasses rose to the surface at improvised mass graves due to gases, which raised serious concerns among the population, fearing the further spread of COVID-19.

