(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Copenhagen's libertarian Christiana neighbourhood, an old hippie paradise tainted in recent years by drug trafficking violence, has cleared out its famous Pusher Street, where cannabis used to be sold freely.

Under spring sunshine, the mayor of Copenhagen and Denmark's justice minister on Saturday led a group of residents who tore up the street's cobblestones while police cleared away the dealers' former market stands.

In late August, the so-called Christianites decided to close the street, known for its hashish stalls, after the fourth murder in three years shattered the image of a free-spirited and peaceful community.

Pusher Street "has deteriorated into being a really not very nice place," Hulda Mader, spokeswoman for the Christianites, told AFP.

"They fight each other, they fight people and they are violent," she added.

On Saturday, some nostalgic locals came to take away souvenir cobblestones.

"It's a reminder of Christiana, what it used to be and what it isn't any more," Adam Hovgaard, a 23-year-old resident of Copenhagen, told AFP.

While the shops have always reappeared after being destroyed by the police, this time the actual removal of the cobblestones is intended to prevent any rebirth.

"We'll take the cobblestones and give them to people who want some. That's just a sign that Pusher Street is changing from a pushers' street to something else," Mader explained.

For Mader, who is in her 70s and has lived in the area since 1994, support from most of the area's 1,000 or so residents is crucial.

The dismantling of the street architecture is being carried out in cooperation with the police and the City of Copenhagen.

"Their commitment is crucial," Copenhagen mayor Sophie Haestorp Andersen told AFP.

"It is the first time ever that they united and agreed to take a stand against the rising crime and insecurity in their neighbourhood.

"Digging up the street and making it a construction site will inevitably make it very difficult to sell. But it's just the beginning," she said.

In 1971, a group of hippies founded the "Free City of Christiania" in an abandoned barrack to create a municipality that, according to its statute, "belongs to everyone and to no one" and where every decision is taken collectively.

In the 84-acre (34-hectare) waterside enclave, the sale and consumption of cannabis is illegal but tolerated, making it a hotspot for drug trafficking.

"About five or 10 years ago, it was primarily locals. But right now we see that it's mostly gangs and biker gangs that drive this drug market," Copenhagen police officer Simon Hansen explained.

Since Christiania, contrary to urban legend, is part of Denmark, police raids in the area have become more frequent.

"For too long we have accepted that pushers were selling weed and drugs like strawberries and freshly picked peas in a market," Haestorp Andersen said.

In August, the locals blocked access to the free city for non-residents for one day "in the hope of freeing Christiania from the tyranny of gangs". The neighbourhood usually sees around half a million tourists a year.

The police arrested some 900 people in connection with drug trafficking in the area in 2023. No figures were given for the quantities of drugs seized.

But with this "new chapter", the residents want to "clean up (the street) and make it nice," Mader said.

"We'll paint the buildings and rebuild them and all sorts of things.

"We want to be associated with what we were associated with before.... art, culture and plays," she continued, making it "a nice place for people to come and chill out".

Christiania is located on an island abundant with greenery, and filled with the sound of birds chirping.

Along with the wish to end drug trafficking, the community wants to capitalise on the neighbourhood's postcard image and artistic vitality.

It also aims to start constructing housing for about 300 new residents.

Though the details of the project have not yet been decided, residents hope it will attract families with children, as a quarter of the population is currently over the age of 60.