UrduPoint.com

Denmark Closes Embassy In Kiev Over Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Denmark Closes Embassy in Kiev Over Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

The Danish embassy in Kiev shut down for security reasons on Thursday amid hostilities in Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Danish embassy in Kiev shut down for security reasons on Thursday amid hostilities in Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The embassy in Kiev is temporarily closed for security reasons... (There are) reports of explosions and rocket attacks in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine. The airspace is closed," the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation against Ukraine. In a televised speech, the Russian leader said that the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics requested help from Russia to counter Ukraine's military aggression which has recently intensified in the eastern Donbas region.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the army does not target Ukrainian cities, so there is no threat to the civilians.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Uzbek envoy meets COAS, lauds Pakistan's role in r ..

Uzbek envoy meets COAS, lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

24 seconds ago
 France Bars Flights Over Ukraine, Partly in Zone o ..

France Bars Flights Over Ukraine, Partly in Zone of Control of Rostov, Moscow - ..

29 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En ..

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En Masse - Russian Defense Minis ..

10 minutes ago
 US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom ..

US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom

10 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possibl ..

Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possible Fine Up to $1.3Mln - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration ..

Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>