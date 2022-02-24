Denmark Closes Embassy in Kiev Over Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

The Danish embassy in Kiev shut down for security reasons on Thursday amid hostilities in Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Danish embassy in Kiev shut down for security reasons on Thursday amid hostilities in Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The embassy in Kiev is temporarily closed for security reasons... (There are) reports of explosions and rocket attacks in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine. The airspace is closed," the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation against Ukraine. In a televised speech, the Russian leader said that the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics requested help from Russia to counter Ukraine's military aggression which has recently intensified in the eastern Donbas region.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the army does not target Ukrainian cities, so there is no threat to the civilians.