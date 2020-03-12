Denmark Closing Schools, Universities Due to Novel Coronavirus for 14 Days- Prime Minister

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Denmark is closing schools and universities for 14 days due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.

"All students of state schools and universities will be sent home for 14 days.

The same applies to civil servants on non-key posts," Frederiksen said.

All events involving more than 100 people are banned in the country.

To date, 514 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Denmark.