UrduPoint.com

Denmark Completes Evacuation Operations In Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Denmark Completes Evacuation Operations in Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Danish air force has finished flights out of Kabul, having evacuated over 1,000 people since the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took over, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The last Danish Hercules plane has taken off from Kabul. Since August 15, the Danish air force has taken more than 1,000 people out of Afghanistan," the ministry said.

The list of evacuees includes diplomatic personnel from the Danish embassy in Kabul, their families, and former translators who assisted the country's troops in Afghanistan, as well as Danish nationals and citizens of some other countries.

On August 15, Afghanistan fell under the control of the Taliban, prompting many countries to begin evacuating their citizens and diplomats, as well as limited numbers of local collaborators. As thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport in the hope of getting out, the radical movement closed the gates to all but foreign citizens. It also warned that all evacuations must end on August 31.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia August All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

2 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

1 hour ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Minis ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

1 hour ago
 England great Anderson sparks collapse before open ..

England great Anderson sparks collapse before openers pile on agony for India

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.