Denmark Considers Issue of Possible Greenland Sale to US Closed - Ambassador to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen considers the issue of the possible sale of Greenland, the world's biggest island and Denmark's autonomous territory, to the United States closed, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Copenhagen considers the issue of the possible sale of Greenland, the world's biggest island and Denmark's autonomous territory, to the United States closed, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

In August, US President Donald Trump said he might be interested in buying Greenland. After Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the idea, calling it "absurd," Trump canceled a visit to Denmark.

"Yes, we are on another chapter," the ambassador stressed, when asked whether the question of purchasing Greenland was closed for the Danish government.

According to Sondergaard, Trump's interest in Greenland is not connected to increased Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctics, but reflects "a growing awareness" of the importance of the region.

Greenland, which is strategically located for developing the Arctic, is an autonomous region that governs itself, while Denmark, its sovereign owner, manages the island's defense and foreign policy. The United States has had its Thule Air Base on the autonomous territory since 1943.