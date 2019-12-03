UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Considers Issue Of Possible Greenland Sale To US Closed - Ambassador To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:48 PM

Denmark Considers Issue of Possible Greenland Sale to US Closed - Ambassador to Russia

Copenhagen considers the issue of the possible sale of Greenland, the world's biggest island and Denmark's autonomous territory, to the United States closed, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Copenhagen considers the issue of the possible sale of Greenland, the world's biggest island and Denmark's autonomous territory, to the United States closed, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

In August, US President Donald Trump said he might be interested in buying Greenland. After Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the idea, calling it "absurd," Trump canceled a visit to Denmark.

"Yes, we are on another chapter," the ambassador stressed, when asked whether the question of purchasing Greenland was closed for the Danish government.

According to Sondergaard, Trump's interest in Greenland is not connected to increased Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctics, but reflects "a growing awareness" of the importance of the region.

Greenland, which is strategically located for developing the Arctic, is an autonomous region that governs itself, while Denmark, its sovereign owner, manages the island's defense and foreign policy. The United States has had its Thule Air Base on the autonomous territory since 1943.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia China Visit Trump Sale United States Denmark August Government

Recent Stories

Danish Ambassador to Russia Says US Decision on No ..

2 minutes ago

Rental houses under Pak Post need up-gradation

31 seconds ago

Israeli army rounds up 10 Palestinians in West Ban ..

2 minutes ago

FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in ..

25 minutes ago

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have ne ..

33 minutes ago

France's Le Maire Says US Proposed Sanctions on Pa ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.