Denmark Detects H5N1Avian Flu Outbreaks at 2 Poultry Farms - Agriculture Ministry

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Denmark has recorded outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza at a large turkey farm and a poultry farm, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries said.

The first outbreak was confirmed on Monday at the turkey farm with some 28,000 birds in the Slagelse municipality.

"The Danish Veterinary and food Administration has established zones of 3 and 10 kilometers (1 and 6 miles) around the farm and is taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of infection from the affected farm," the ministry said in a statement.

The second outbreak was confirmed on Wednesday in a poultry farm containing 50 chickens, ducks, and geese. Relevant measures have been taken to curb the virus.

Since September, Europe, including Denmark and neighboring countries, has suffered over 50 H5N1outbreaks, according to the report. In this regard, the Danish authorities ordered on Monday that all poultry and other birds kept in captivity must be indoors or under a roof, behind a grid or wire to prevent contact with wild birds, which are carriers of the virus.