Denmark Drops AstraZeneca Vaccine, Halts Use Of J&J Shot - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Denmark Drops AstraZeneca Vaccine, Halts Use of J&J Shot - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Denmark has become the first country to stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, media said Wednesday, amid concerns over a rare blood clotting disorder.

The UK-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine has been dropped entirely from the vaccination program, according to sources cited by the Danish broadcaster TV2.

This will delay the rollout by a few weeks.

The use of the US-made J&J vaccine will be stopped temporarily pending an EU probe into reports of post-vaccination blood clots in people who received the single-shot vaccine, the outlet said.

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it would investigate the reports. The US drug regulator urged health authorities not to administer the J&J vaccine following the death of a woman who received the vaccine.

