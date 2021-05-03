UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Drops J&J Vaccine From Covid Vaccination Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 07:58 PM

Denmark drops J&J vaccine from Covid vaccination programme

Denmark said Monday it would not include the Covid-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its national vaccination campaign, citing worries over serious side effects involving blood clots

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Denmark said Monday it would not include the Covid-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its national vaccination campaign, citing worries over serious side effects involving blood clots.

"The Danish Health Authority has concluded that the benefits of using the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect... in those who receive the vaccine," the authority said in a statement.

"Therefore, the Danish Health Authority will continue the Danish mass vaccination programme against Covid-19 without the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson," it added. The WHO and European medicines watchdog have both authorised the vaccine.

Related Topics

Denmark From Blood

Recent Stories

UK Lawmakers Urge Gov't to Discourage Foreign Holi ..

1 minute ago

Police retrieve land worth billion of rupees from ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Oktoberfest cancelled again over Covid

2 minutes ago

23 foreign funded projects worth US$ 2.16bn in pro ..

2 minutes ago

Police hold flag march in Lahore

2 minutes ago

WHO's head Dr. Palitha calls on Chief Minister Ba ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.