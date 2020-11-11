UrduPoint.com
Denmark Earmarks $3Mln For Phase 1 Clinical Trials Of Danish COVID-19 Vaccine

The Danish parliament's Financial Committee has approved allocation of 18.8 million kroner ($2.93 million) for initial trials on humans of a locally-developed coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry of Denmark said in a press release on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Danish parliament's Financial Committee has approved allocation of 18.8 million kroner ($2.93 million) for initial trials on humans of a locally-developed coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry of Denmark said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The State Serum Institute has developed a candidate vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine has shown promising results in the initial phase of development and testing, and it is now ready to be tested on humans. The parliament's Financial Committee has therefore allocated 18.8 million kroner to the preparation of clinical trials of the candidate vaccine," the press release read.

According to Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, as quoted in the press release, it is important for Denmark to contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus as this may secure the citizens with access to a broader variety of vaccines.

"This financing means that we can complete phase 1 of clinical trials. Subsequently, the vaccine must be tested on a larger scale if it has the potential to be approved," Heunicke was quoted as saying.

In the case if the Danish candidate vaccine demonstrates good results in later phases of clinical trials, it will be passed on to the European Medicines Agency to be probed for safety and efficiency before getting the final approval.

