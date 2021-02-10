Denmark Earmarks Over $240Mln to Boost Military Presence in Arctic - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Denmark's parliament, the Folketing, has agreed to spend 1.5 billion kroner ($242 million) to boost the country's military presence in the Arctic until 2023, Danish broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the report, increasing the expenditures to enhance Denmark's military presence in the Arctic was an agreement reached by the predominant majority of Folketing members.

The total earmarked amount will reportedly be handed out in yearly installments of 300 million kroner for the next three years.

The money will go toward such expenditures as drone procurement and satellite surveillance, as well as to install a radar on the Faroe Islands, among others.