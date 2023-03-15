Denmark Establishes $1Bln Fund to Provide Assistance to Ukraine - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Denmark has created a 7 billion Danish krones ($997.5 million) fund to provide Ukraine with military and humanitarian support, the Danish Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The government, together with a broad majority in the Folketinget (Danish parliament) ...

have agreed to establish a Ukraine Fund with a total of approximately 7 billion Danish krones in 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The government will allocate 5.4 billion krones for military aid, 1.2 billion krones for civilian aid, and 400 million krones to support the efforts of Danish companies to restore Ukraine, the statement added.