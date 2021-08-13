UrduPoint.com

Denmark Evacuates Employees Of Its Embassy In Kabul - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:23 PM

Denmark Evacuates Employees of Its Embassy in Kabul - Reports

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday that all employees of the Danish embassy in Kabul will be evacuated, the TV2 broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday that all employees of the Danish embassy in Kabul will be evacuated, the TV2 broadcaster reported.

"All employees of the Danish Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul will be evacuated, and the embassy will be temporarily closed in the near future," the minister said, as quoted by TV2.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul All

Recent Stories

Three friends drowns in River Khyalee

Three friends drowns in River Khyalee

14 seconds ago
 India 364 all out in first innings of second Test ..

India 364 all out in first innings of second Test against England

15 seconds ago
 Governor congrats nation on Independence Day, reca ..

Governor congrats nation on Independence Day, recalls sacrifices of Muslim leade ..

19 seconds ago
 Wani felicitates Pakistan on its I-Day

Wani felicitates Pakistan on its I-Day

24 seconds ago
 NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: c ..

NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: chairman

11 minutes ago
 France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizatio ..

France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizations of Infants - Doctor

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.