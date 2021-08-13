Denmark Evacuates Employees of Its Embassy in Kabul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday that all employees of the Danish embassy in Kabul will be evacuated, the TV2 broadcaster reported.

"All employees of the Danish Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul will be evacuated, and the embassy will be temporarily closed in the near future," the minister said, as quoted by TV2.