Denmark Excludes Johnson & Johnson Shots From Vaccination Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Denmark excludes the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from its immunization program, as associated risks outweigh benefits, the Danish Health Authority said on Monday.

The country's government halted the use of the US-developed vaccine in mid-April pending an EU probe into reports of post-vaccination blood clots in people who received the shot.

"The Danish Health Authority has concluded that the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect, VITT [Vaccineinduced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis], in those who receive the vaccine.

Therefore, the Danish Health Authority will continue the Danish mass vaccination programme against COVID-19 without the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson," the authority said in a statement.

Besides the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Denmark has also abandoned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to post-inoculation adverse effects.

However, the authorities have allowed the population to choose one of these two vaccines voluntarily to make use of the doses the country still possesses. The measure is expected to come into force later in May.

To date, Denmark has confirmed over 253,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 2,500 related fatalities.