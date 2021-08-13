Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in Public Transport

UrduPoint.com

Passengers in Denmark will be exempt from wearing masks in public transport starting August 14 in light of progress in their vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Transport and Housing stated on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Passengers in Denmark will be exempt from wearing masks in public transport starting August 14 in light of progress in their vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Transport and Housing stated on Friday.

"Now, the situation is as follows: the major part of the population has been vaccinated, and we are getting back to the more habitual every-day life. It means that we can say goodbye to masks in buses, trains, and underground," Benny Engelbrecht, the minister for transport, said.

Exactly a year ago the Danish were obligated to wear masks on public transport, and the requirement was planned to be in effect until September 1, 2020.

Masks remain obligatory on planes and in airports, as long as this requirement is stipulated in the international rules.

At present, almost two thirds of Denmark's population of 5.8 million have been fully vaccinated. A total of 7.92 million vaccine doses have been administered to the Danish so far.

