UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Extends COVID-19 Restrictive Measures Until January 17

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 AM

Denmark Extends COVID-19 Restrictive Measures Until January 17

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Denmark's restrictive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being extended until January 17, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference broadcast by Danish media.

"The strict restrictive measures that were in force in the country until January 3, are extended until January 17," Frederiksen said.

She explained that the number of infections in the country was still high.

Among the measures that will be extended are the closure of shopping malls, hairdressing salons, massage parlors and similar establishments, as well as bars, restaurants and cafes - they would only be able to work for takeaway.

Small grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

Students and schoolchildren will remain at home, all indoor sports and cultural events are prohibited. In addition, swimming pools, fitness centers, theaters, museums, libraries and other institutions will not work. For outdoor sports, people can gather in groups of no more than 10. It is also recommended not to gather more than 10 people for New Year celebrations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Denmark January Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

7 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

5 hours ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

5 hours ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

5 hours ago

Morocco arrests dissident historian

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.