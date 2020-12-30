Denmark Extends COVID-19 Restrictive Measures Until January 17

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Denmark's restrictive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being extended until January 17, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference broadcast by Danish media.

"The strict restrictive measures that were in force in the country until January 3, are extended until January 17," Frederiksen said.

She explained that the number of infections in the country was still high.

Among the measures that will be extended are the closure of shopping malls, hairdressing salons, massage parlors and similar establishments, as well as bars, restaurants and cafes - they would only be able to work for takeaway.

Small grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

Students and schoolchildren will remain at home, all indoor sports and cultural events are prohibited. In addition, swimming pools, fitness centers, theaters, museums, libraries and other institutions will not work. For outdoor sports, people can gather in groups of no more than 10. It is also recommended not to gather more than 10 people for New Year celebrations.