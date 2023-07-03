Denmark Facing Difficulties Recycling Black Plastic Meat Packaging - Reports

Denmark is facing difficulties in recycling black plastic packaging for meat due to a deficiency in the processing technology and is forced to burn them, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Denmark is facing difficulties in recycling black plastic packaging for meat due to a deficiency in the processing technology and is forced to burn them, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) reported on Monday, citing sources.

Black plastic trays used for packaging raw meat cause particular problems while processing, since the technologies currently available are incapable of recycling black plastic, the report said.

Thomas Lyngholm, CEO of Nordværk waste incineration plant in the city of Aalborg, told DR that modern sorting equipment cannot sort black plastic.

"The NIR technology, which is used in Denmark and in Europe, is incapable of identifying black plastic. If it was any other color we would be able to recycle it," Stig Nielsen, director of a Danish plastic recycling company, told DR.

The NIR (near infra-red) technology is a tool for distinguishing different plastics from each other, which dramatically improves the efficiency of sorting and recycling.