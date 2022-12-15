(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A new government has been formed in Denmark, with former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen appointed as the new foreign minister, The Copenhagen Post reported on Thursday.

Danish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats party Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that she is ready to form a new government following the results of the parliamentary elections that took place on November 1. The government will reportedly include a liberal political party the Moderates and a conservative-liberal party Venstre.

According to the latest data, the red bloc (Social Democrats, Social Liberal Party, Green Left and Red-Green Alliance) gained 90 out of 179 seats in the parliament, while the blue bloc (Liberal Alliance, Conservative People's Party, Venstre, New Right, Danish People's Party and The Alternative) has 73 mandates.

The Moderates managed to secure 16 seats in the parliament.

Leader of the Venstre party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, will simultaneously serve as deputy prime minister and defense minister. Venstre lawmaker Troels Lund Poulsen will assume the office of the economy minister, while his ally, Sophie Lohde, will become the minister of the interior and health, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, former employment minister Peter Hummelgaard Thomsen will occupy the post of justice minister, Jakob Engel-Schmidt ” culture minister, ex-defense minister Morten Bodskov” minister of economic and business affairs, according to the report.

Frederiksen and Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen are reportedly expected to remain in their offices.

The final government composition will be revealed after a meeting with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, the report said.