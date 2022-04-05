UrduPoint.com

Denmark Gave No Evidence Of Illegal Activities Of Expelled Diplomats - Russian Ambassador

The Danish authorities have not provided any evidence that the expelled Russian diplomats had been engaged in illegal activities in the country, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said

"The embassy received a list of 15 diplomats, there are specific Names. And they were strongly recommended to leave Denmark within two weeks. This is almost half of the employees who have diplomatic passports. This step is not justified in any way, the Danish side did not provide any evidence of their illegal activities," the ambassador said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Certainly, this move is aimed at further destroying our bilateral relations, and it will not go unanswered on our part," Barbin added.

He did not rule out that the embassy's accounts might be frozen.

"Of course, this is a common practice for all EU countries," he said, answering whether there was a risk of freezing the diplomatic mission's accounts in Denmark. The ambassador did not specify when and how exactly this could happen.

