Denmark-Germany-Sweden Probe Aims to Cover US Tracks in Pipelines' Sabotage - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The investigative trio - comprised of Denmark, Germany and Sweden - is covering the tracks after the United States committed the blasts of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and it did not invite Russia to participate in the probe, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"The investigations that are carried out by the Scandinavian countries and Germany are not only not transparent, but it is quite clear that they seek just to cover the tracks and stick up for their old American brothers," Nebenzia said during a meeting at the UN Security Council on Tuesday.