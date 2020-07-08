Denmark Increases Allowed Limit of Public Assembly to 100 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Authorities in Denmark have lifted the coronavirus-related ban on assembly in groups of up to 100 people, Danish media reported on Wednesday.

Denmark went from setting the assembly limit on up to 10 people in mid-March to up to 50 people in early June. The limit is expected to be raised to 200 people on August 8.

The Copenhagen Post reported that the easing of the assembly ban is the result of a political agreement that Denmark's parties reached last month as part of a gradual reopening plan.

According to the report, the limit is not going to apply to political demonstrations such as the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

As of Wednesday, Danish health authorities confirmed 12,900 coronavirus cases, including 609 deaths and 12,001 recoveries.