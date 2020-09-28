UrduPoint.com
Denmark, India Elevate Ties To Green Strategic Partnership During Historic Summit

Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, agreed on Monday to launch a Green Strategic Partnership, a framework aimed at boosting political and economic cooperation, marking a big step forward in the bilateral relations, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said

"In a historic decision PM @narendramodi & Danish PM Mette Frederiksen @Statsmin elevate India - Denmark relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, paving way to collaborate for green solutions to developmental challenges," Srivastava wrote on Twitter.

The agreement was reached during a virtual summit between India and Denmark, which was the Indian prime minister's first-ever meeting with a leader from an individual European country.

"The Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals," the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, during their summit, the sides exchanged views on a number of hot topics, including the COVID-19 response, international and regional issues, but most importantly, climate change and the green transition.

Modi and Frederiksen further agreed to hold regular consultations on climate change and renewable energy.

The Danish Foreign Ministry, on its part, has also welcomed its new strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

"Today's launch of a Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India marks a breakthrough in our bilateral relations," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod wrote on Twitter.

The two countries also agreed to work closely together in the fields of sustainable urban development, water and the circular economy, trade, science, technology, agriculture, healthcare and culture.

