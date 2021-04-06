Denmark Introduces COVID Passports Enabling Citizens to Visit Public Places Amid Pandemic

Denmark introduces on Tuesday the so-called coronavirus passport that will contain information about a negative COVID-19 test result, recovery from COVID-19 or vaccination against it, and enable residents to visit public places where the number of visitors is still limited due to the pandemic, according to the official portal for the Danish Healthcare Services

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021)

"The gradual opening of society in Denmark begins today [Tuesday] when Danes will have the opportunity to use the health portal to demonstrate a COVID-19 passport, which will record either a negative coronavirus test result, a previous illness, or a completed course of vaccination against the coronavirus," the portal said.

According to the developers, the document, which is available both on paper and in electronic format, is supposed to contribute to a gradual return to normal life, allowing more people to visit public places, such as hairdressers, beauty salons and massage parlors.

Denmark is seeing a relative stabilization of the epidemic situation amid tough lockdown measures, with the daily complement of coronavirus cases slightly decreasing. Over the past 24 hours, 520 new infections were confirmed in the country, bringing the total to over 234,000.