UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Introduces COVID Passports Enabling Citizens To Visit Public Places Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:48 PM

Denmark Introduces COVID Passports Enabling Citizens to Visit Public Places Amid Pandemic

Denmark introduces on Tuesday the so-called coronavirus passport that will contain information about a negative COVID-19 test result, recovery from COVID-19 or vaccination against it, and enable residents to visit public places where the number of visitors is still limited due to the pandemic, according to the official portal for the Danish Healthcare Services

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Denmark introduces on Tuesday the so-called coronavirus passport that will contain information about a negative COVID-19 test result, recovery from COVID-19 or vaccination against it, and enable residents to visit public places where the number of visitors is still limited due to the pandemic, according to the official portal for the Danish Healthcare Services.

"The gradual opening of society in Denmark begins today [Tuesday] when Danes will have the opportunity to use the health portal to demonstrate a COVID-19 passport, which will record either a negative coronavirus test result, a previous illness, or a completed course of vaccination against the coronavirus," the portal said.

According to the developers, the document, which is available both on paper and in electronic format, is supposed to contribute to a gradual return to normal life, allowing more people to visit public places, such as hairdressers, beauty salons and massage parlors.

Denmark is seeing a relative stabilization of the epidemic situation amid tough lockdown measures, with the daily complement of coronavirus cases slightly decreasing. Over the past 24 hours, 520 new infections were confirmed in the country, bringing the total to over 234,000.

Related Topics

Visit Denmark From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting to c ..

1 minute ago

JCPOA's Joint Commission Meeting Successful - Russ ..

1 minute ago

Moroccan Intel Data Helps France Thwart Terrorist ..

1 minute ago

DC for enhancing hospital's capacity to tackle C-p ..

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan issues statistical ..

5 minutes ago

Parents request for postponement of A-Level exams

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.