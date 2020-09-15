Denmark introduces new restrictions as virus cases surge

(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Faced with a rise in new coronavirus infections, Denmark on Tuesday announced new restrictions as the prime minister called for people to respect recommendations aimed at reducing the spread.

Mette Frederiksen pointed out that health officials were warning the country "was on the edge of a second wave." "Infections are at a high level. The number of hospitalisations has risen," she said in a message posted on Instagram.

"Now is when it counts. We need to follow the recommendations of the authorities," she continued.

The Danish agency for infectious diseases SSI, which operates under the health ministry, has advised Danes to create a "social bubble.

" "We need to find maybe five or ten people to hang out with. It is with them that we will spend the autumn," Kare Molbak, director of SSI, told a press conference.

New restrictions were introduced in the capital Copenhagen and its suburbs, where bars and restaurants must close their doors at 10 pm.

The country has reported more than 300 new cases for the fourth consecutive day in the Scandinavian country of 5.8 million inhabitants, a level mirroring that of April.

"One in five (new) patients is between 20 and 29 years old. That is why the restrictions target nightlife," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said during the joint press conference.