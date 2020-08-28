UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Jails Three Swedes For Life Over Gang Murders

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:41 PM

Denmark jails three Swedes for life over gang murders

A Danish court on Friday jailed three Swedish men for life and two others for 20 years over a double murder, part of a running battle between rival Stockholm gangs

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A Danish court on Friday jailed three Swedish men for life and two others for 20 years over a double murder, part of a running battle between rival Stockholm gangs.

The two men sentenced to 20 years were both under 18 at the time of the killings, but their involvement in gang crime left them open to the highest possible sentence for minors under Danish law, prosecutor Rasmus Kim Petersen said.

The killers belonged to the Death Patrol gang from Rinkeby, on the outskirts of Stockholm, the Glostrup court said in a statement.

Meanwhile their two victims -- killed in a hail of bullets on June 25 last year -- belonged to the rival Shottaz from the same district.

When they responded to reports of the shooting, Danish police found one of the dead men riddled with 19 shots lying next to his car.

Another lay fatally wounded nearby, while a third managed to escape.

Officers "immediately determined that there were five perpetrators and that they were driving a car reported stolen a few days before," the court said.

Four of the men were arrested soon after in Sweden, and the fifth in Denmark.

They all deny they were involved in the crime and have appealed the verdict.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Car Hail Stockholm Same Sweden Denmark June All From Court

Recent Stories

Civil Defense to exempt Emirati women from paying ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Secretary visits KP Food Laboratory, acquire ..

13 seconds ago

Hungary to shut its borders again over virus fears ..

14 seconds ago

Swiss to ban foreign trophy hunters from killing A ..

17 seconds ago

Popular ex-cleric freed in Uzbek amnesty after 15 ..

22 seconds ago

360,000 people displaced in Lake Chad region: IOM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.