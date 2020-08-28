Denmark jails three Swedes for life over gang murders

A Danish court on Friday jailed three Swedish men for life and two others for 20 years over a double murder, part of a running battle between rival Stockholm gangs

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A Danish court on Friday jailed three Swedish men for life and two others for 20 years over a double murder, part of a running battle between rival Stockholm gangs.

The two men sentenced to 20 years were both under 18 at the time of the killings, but their involvement in gang crime left them open to the highest possible sentence for minors under Danish law, prosecutor Rasmus Kim Petersen said.

The killers belonged to the Death Patrol gang from Rinkeby, on the outskirts of Stockholm, the Glostrup court said in a statement.

Meanwhile their two victims -- killed in a hail of bullets on June 25 last year -- belonged to the rival Shottaz from the same district.

When they responded to reports of the shooting, Danish police found one of the dead men riddled with 19 shots lying next to his car.

Another lay fatally wounded nearby, while a third managed to escape.

Officers "immediately determined that there were five perpetrators and that they were driving a car reported stolen a few days before," the court said.

Four of the men were arrested soon after in Sweden, and the fifth in Denmark.

They all deny they were involved in the crime and have appealed the verdict.