Denmark Joins 4 NATO Allies In Europe With Inaugural Flight Of F-35 - Lockheed Martin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:09 PM

Denmark Joins 4 NATO Allies in Europe With Inaugural Flight of F-35 - Lockheed Martin

Denmark became the fifth NATO nation in Europe armed the with the F-35 fighter jet during an inaugural flight earlier this week, the manufacturer Lockheed-Martin said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Denmark became the fifth NATO nation in Europe armed the with the F-35 fighter jet during an inaugural flight earlier this week, the manufacturer Lockheed-Martin said on Wednesday.

"Denmark is joining four other European nations who already operate the F-35: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway and Italy," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The F-35 will serve as a force multiplier for Denmark, allowing the Royal Danish Air Force to train and fight alongside NATO allies and create a strong deterrent, the release said.

More Stories From World

