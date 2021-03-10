Denmark Joins 4 NATO Allies in Europe With Inaugural Flight of F-35 - Lockheed Martin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Denmark became the fifth NATO nation in Europe armed the with the F-35 fighter jet during an inaugural flight earlier this week, the manufacturer Lockheed-Martin said on Wednesday.

"Denmark is joining four other European nations who already operate the F-35: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway and Italy," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The F-35 will serve as a force multiplier for Denmark, allowing the Royal Danish Air Force to train and fight alongside NATO allies and create a strong deterrent, the release said.