Denmark Joins 4 NATO Allies In Europe With Inaugural Flight Of F-35 - Lockheed Martin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:09 PM
Denmark became the fifth NATO nation in Europe armed the with the F-35 fighter jet during an inaugural flight earlier this week, the manufacturer Lockheed-Martin said on Wednesday
"Denmark is joining four other European nations who already operate the F-35: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway and Italy," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.
The F-35 will serve as a force multiplier for Denmark, allowing the Royal Danish Air Force to train and fight alongside NATO allies and create a strong deterrent, the release said.