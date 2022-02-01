UrduPoint.com

Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Omicron Surge

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Denmark has become the first European Union country to lift all COVID-19 restrictions starting Tuesday buoyed by the high level of immunization among the population

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Denmark has become the first European Union country to lift all COVID-19 restrictions starting Tuesday buoyed by the high level of immunization among the population.

According to the Danish authorities, due to the high level of public vaccination, COVID-19 will no longer be considered a public health hazard in the country. The latest data show that more than 80% of the Danish population is fully vaccinated.

In December, the kingdom introduced additional restrictions as Omicron cases surged, closing museums, theaters and cinemas, reducing the operating hours of bars, cafes and restaurants until 11:00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT), and banning the sale of alcohol after 10:00 p.

m.

Despite the surge in Omicron infections, Danish museums, theaters and cinemas have resumed operation since January 16, and the authorities allowed a limited number of sports fans to attend competitions, provided they have a mask and a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Denmark once removed all COVID-19 restrictions last September, but had to reimpose them in the fall with the appearance of the Omicron variant.

Last week, Denmark recorded 51,000 infections, which is its highest weekly toll since the start of the pandemic. In total, Denmark recorded 1,667,768 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,117,205 recoveries and 3,755 related deaths.

>