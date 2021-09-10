Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions - State Media

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Danish government is canceling all restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic starting Friday, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The restrictions had been in place for 18 months, since March 11, 2020.

The Dutch will no longer have to wear masks, keep number of people at group gatherings limited and use health passes, among other restrictions that have been lifted. However, schools may close down again if there is a surge in infectious cases, the broadcaster said.

COVID-19 is no longer considered an extremely dangerous disease in Denmark thanks to the vaccination campaign, which proved itself as an effective tool against the epidemic, prominent Danish infectious diseases specialist Jens Lundgren was cited as saying.