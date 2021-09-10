UrduPoint.com

Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions - State Media

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Danish government is canceling all restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic starting Friday, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The restrictions had been in place for 18 months, since March 11, 2020.

The Dutch will no longer have to wear masks, keep number of people at group gatherings limited and use health passes, among other restrictions that have been lifted. However, schools may close down again if there is a surge in infectious cases, the broadcaster said.

COVID-19 is no longer considered an extremely dangerous disease in Denmark thanks to the vaccination campaign, which proved itself as an effective tool against the epidemic, prominent Danish infectious diseases specialist Jens Lundgren was cited as saying.

Related Topics

Denmark March May 2020 All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

8 minutes ago
 Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From ..

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Respon ..

39 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On Wa ..

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists

39 minutes ago
 Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

52 minutes ago
 Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal Wi ..

Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of A ..

Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of Afghanistan's Panjshir - Report ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.