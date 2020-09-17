The initiative of the Danish authorities to hold a new discussion on the construction of Nord Stream 2 after the situation with Alexey Navalny is perplexing: Denmark, trying to prevent the construction of the gas pipeline again, is acting as a lobbyist for the United States, there is unfair competition, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen called for the start of a new discussion on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after the situation with Alexey Navalny. The Danish Energy Agency issued a permit to build the pipeline in July 2019. Most of the project has been completed to date.

"This is another attempt by the Danish authorities to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Such an initiative is at least perplexing. I just want to remind you that the construction of this gas pipeline is at its final stage," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She recalled that all necessary permits for the completion of construction, including from the Danish side, are available.

"It is obvious that in this case, there is unfair competition. Washington is aggressively promoting its expensive liquefied natural gas to the European market to the detriment of European companies and consumers. Denmark, using different political camouflage, acts as a consistent lobbyist for US plans," the spokeswoman said.

Denmark's destructive line on Nord Stream 2 may affect bilateral relations, Zakharova added.