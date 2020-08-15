UrduPoint.com
Denmark Makes Mask Use In Public Transport Mandatory Amid Surge In Infections- Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Denmark will introduce mandatory wearing of masks while in public transport starting August 22 amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

"The coronavirus continues to spread. We see this in many countries and, unfortunately, in Denmark too.

If a small mask can save us from another virus outbreak, we must do it [introduce mandatory mask-wearing in public transport]," Frederiksen said, as quoted by the Danish DR broadcaster.

The minister added that the requirement to wear a mask could be applied to other public places in the future.

Denmark has so far confirmed 15,379 infections, including 621 fatalities and 13,216 recoveries.

More Stories From World

