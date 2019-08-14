Denmark May Boost Control on Border With Sweden After Copenhagen Blast - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that the government was studying an opportunity to boost control on his country's border with Sweden after an explosion in Copenhagen.

On August 6, a police station in Copenhagen was hit by the explosion, but no people were injured in the incident. Danish police said that a 22-year-old Swedish citizen had been detained as part of the investigation. A suspected accomplice, also a Swedish citizen, is being searched by police.

"There is a link [between the blast] and Sweden.

We will see what Sweden will say. There must be no situations when someone may come from Sweden to Denmark to plant explosives in Copenhagen. But we also have internal problems. Our government wants police to get the necessary tools [for preventing such crimes]," Frederiksen said at a press conference, as quoted by the DR radio broadcaster.

In May, a court in Copenhagen sentenced to 12 years in jail a Syrian citizen who was found guilty of preparing a terror attack in 2016. The guilty party had also arrived in Denmark via Sweden.