Denmark Mulls Buying Submarines After Long Hiatus to Keep Eye on Russian Ships - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Denmark is considering buying submarines to bolster its maritime presence and deter Moscow's Baltic Sea expeditions, the chairman of Denmark's foreign policy committee, Michael Aastrup Jensen, said.

"All Russian Navy vessels have to sail through our waters if they come out from St.

Petersburg or Kaliningrad, and therefore we need to beef up our defense in depth," he said at a Hudson Institute event in New York on Monday.

He added that Denmark was considering whether to buy new submarines or to work more closely with some of its partners who have them in their fleets.

The Danish navy sold off its remaining submarine fleet in 2004.