Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement On Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks For Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Denmark and the Netherlands have signed an agreement on purchasing 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, German news agency Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing NATO sources.

According to sources, the German Rheinmetall arms manufacturer will provide tanks.

