Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine - Reports

Denmark and the Netherlands have signed an agreement on purchasing 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, German news agency Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing NATO sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Denmark and the Netherlands have signed an agreement on purchasing 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, German news agency Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing NATO sources.

According to sources, the German Rheinmetall arms manufacturer will provide tanks.