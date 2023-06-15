Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine - Reports

- Home
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 07:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Denmark and the Netherlands have signed an agreement on purchasing 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, German news agency Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing NATO sources.
According to sources, the German Rheinmetall arms manufacturer will provide tanks.