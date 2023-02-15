UrduPoint.com

Denmark, Netherlands Will Not Supply Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 02:30 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Denmark and the Netherlands will not take part in the delivery of more modern versions of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the Welt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a response from government circles.

According to the report, the Dutch and Danish governments, once willing to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, said they will not take part in the delivery. As compensation, the two countries have expressed their willingness to participate in the repair and maintenance of Leopard 1 tanks, the report said.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Germany has been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple-launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns.

In January, the German government said it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In the near future, Germany will prepare two battalions of around 60 tanks in total for Kiev. In addition, Berlin agreed to provide re-export licenses for other countries willing to supply these German-made tanks.

Since then, Warsaw, Ottawa, Lisbon, and Oslo have also said they could send various modernizations of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, with up to 14 tanks coming from Poland, four tanks from Canada, three tanks from Portugal, and eight tanks from Norway.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the United States and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

