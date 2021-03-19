Denmark Not in Hurry to Resume Vaccination With AstraZeneca - Official

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Denmark's decision to suspend AstraZeneca vaccination remains in effect, Soren Brostrom, the director general of the Danish health authority, said on Friday.

On Thursday the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU regulator on vaccines, said that that it did not find any connection between AstraZeneca vaccine's quality and thromboembolism complications in those inoculated by the vaccine, adding that it is efficient and safe against COVID-19.

"In general I agree with the assessment [of the EMA]. However, the decision to put the inoculation by AstraZeneca vaccine on hold remains in effect, we continue to maintain a pause," Brostrom said during the press conference.

According to the head, the country will decide whether or not to resume vaccination with AstraZeneca next week.