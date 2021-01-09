Denmark Plans to Conclude COVID-19 Vaccination in Late June - Health Authority

Denmark is planning to finish its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease by the end of June, according to a schedule published by the Danish Health Authority

Per the schedule, the authority expects that all Denmark citizens will be vaccinated by June 27.

Meanwhile, everyone who is in the risk groups, over 65 years old or working as medical staff is scheduled to be vaccinated by this April.

All citizens over 16 are expected to be vaccinated, except for pregnant women.

On December 21, the European Union approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for its domestic markets, with many countries beginning vaccinating citizens on December 27.