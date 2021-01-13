UrduPoint.com
Denmark Plans To Extend Lockdown Beyond January 17 Over New COVID-19 Strain - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:07 PM

The Danish authorities are planning to extend the current coronavirus restrictive measures beyond January 17 in an effort to slow down the spread of a new variant, the TV2 broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing its sources

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Danish authorities are planning to extend the current coronavirus restrictive measures beyond January 17 in an effort to slow down the spread of a new variant, the TV2 broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

According to the broadcaster, the government is highly concerned about the spread of the more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, which was first registered in the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, government officials are holding a meeting with members of parliamentary factions to discuss the prolongation of lockdown measures.

The broadcaster noted, citing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, that the extension of restrictions was necessary to contain the spread of the new strain of COVID-19.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said that the mutated coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom would likely become the dominant strain in Denmark in February.

The current restrictions include closures of bars, restaurants, big shopping malls, gyms and hairdressers. Only grocery stores remain open. Schoolchildren study remotely. The rules forbid gatherings of more than five people and there is a ban on the sale of alcohol after 10:00 p.m. local time. From January 10-17, nationals are recommended to avoid leaving the country. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Denmark has reached nearly 184,000, and more than 1,600 patients have died.

