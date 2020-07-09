Denmark Plans to Transform Wind Energy Into Aviation Fuel - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The energy that will be generated by Denmark's future wind power islands can then be turned into jet fuel, which will significantly lower the carbon footprint, Danish Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said on Thursday.

"Just two weeks ago, we have decided to allocate funding and make legislation to support two energy islands. We hope that this will be a new era on how we look at offshore wind ... If we do that, we can transform the power from the wind into gas hydrogen and then into liquid fuels which then can be used on planes and maritime transport," Jorgensen said at the Clean Energy Transitions Summit held by the International Energy Agency.

Last month, Denmark greenlighted the development of two 5 gigawatt wind energy islands by 2030 and a Hesselo offshore wind farm. One island will be artificial and will be laid in the North Sea, while the second wind energy cluster will be located on the island of Bornholm, in the Baltic Sea.

The energy islands might be connected with the neighboring countries.