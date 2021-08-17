UrduPoint.com

Denmark Pledges About $16Mln To Organizations Aiding Afghanistan - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Denmark will contribute 100 million Danish kroner ($15.8 million) in grants to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations in an effort to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, a serious humanitarian crisis is unfolding, with a gloomy picture of the future for many Afghans. However, I am sure that the International Red Cross, UN agencies, and other international humanitarian organizations can help save the lives of Afghan civilians, despite the way the situation in the country is developing.

Therefore, we are contributing 100 million Danish kroner [to the international response to the Afghanistan crisis]," Minister of Development Cooperation Flemming Moeller Mortensen was quoted as saying by the ministry.

The aid package will be distributed among the UN Humanitarian Fund and the ICRC, which will receive 35 million kroner each, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which is eligible for 30 million kroner.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday by entering the capital of Kabul and prompting President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee the country

