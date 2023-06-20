Denmark Pledges to Ramp Up Its Military Aid to Ukraine to $3.2Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Denmark will increase its military support for Ukraine to 21.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.21 billion) from 2023-2028, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The government and the overwhelming majority of the members of parliament have agreed to increase the military support to Ukraine through the Ukraine Fund to a total of 21.9 billion Danish crowns in 2023-2028," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the new package would include "direct support with weapons and other military equipment as well as equipment for emergencies and training operations.

"

In mid June, Denmark and Norway agreed to supply Ukraine with 14 German Leopard 2 tanks.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.