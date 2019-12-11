UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Prefers 'No Deal' Rather Than Bad One On Carbon Emissions Trade - Minister

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Denmark Prefers 'No Deal' Rather Than Bad One on Carbon Emissions Trade - Minister

Copenhagen would rather have no agreement on carbon emissions trade than a bad one, Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jorgensen told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN climate conference, COP25, in Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Copenhagen would rather have no agreement on carbon emissions trade than a bad one, Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jorgensen told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN climate conference, COP25, in Madrid.

Emissions trading is a market-based approach to reducing pollution produced by private companies. It involves a government or an international organization setting up a limit on allowable emissions with a company or a country that exceeds this limit, for whatever reason, being able to purchase additional quotas from those emitting less. One such arrangement exists among the participants of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

"For us, it's important that it has environmental integrity. First of all, no double counting, it should be possible to transfer from Kyoto [protocol] until the future, and some countries have an economic interest in different solutions, obviously. But we think, for the sake of the climate, our position isn't like one. I hope so [that it will be finalized] but I would also say that I prefer no deal if the alternative is a bad deal for the climate," Jorgensen said.

The conference began on December 2 in the Spanish capital of Madrid and will run through Friday. The goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement are at the top of the agenda.

Related Topics

United Nations Company Paris Kyoto Madrid December 2015 All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED4 billion expansion p ..

33 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms Ratings of Grays Leasing Ltd

41 seconds ago

NAB Karachi distributes cheques of Rs 700m recover ..

43 seconds ago

UAE stall at UN bazaar wins first prize

33 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority develops software to ..

47 seconds ago

Steps being taken to increase per acre wheat yield ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.