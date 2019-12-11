Denmark Prefers 'No Deal' Rather Than Bad One on Carbon Emissions Trade - Minister

Copenhagen would rather have no agreement on carbon emissions trade than a bad one, Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jorgensen told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN climate conference, COP25, in Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Copenhagen would rather have no agreement on carbon emissions trade than a bad one, Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jorgensen told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN climate conference, COP25, in Madrid

Emissions trading is a market-based approach to reducing pollution produced by private companies. It involves a government or an international organization setting up a limit on allowable emissions with a company or a country that exceeds this limit, for whatever reason, being able to purchase additional quotas from those emitting less. One such arrangement exists among the participants of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

"For us, it's important that it has environmental integrity. First of all, no double counting, it should be possible to transfer from Kyoto [protocol] until the future, and some countries have an economic interest in different solutions, obviously. But we think, for the sake of the climate, our position isn't like one. I hope so [that it will be finalized] but I would also say that I prefer no deal if the alternative is a bad deal for the climate," Jorgensen said.

The conference began on December 2 in the Spanish capital of Madrid and will run through Friday. The goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement are at the top of the agenda.