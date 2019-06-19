UrduPoint.com
Denmark Prioritizes Environment, Security Making Decisions On Nord Stream 2- Energy Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:54 PM

As Denmark prioritizes environment and security when it makes decisions on coordinating the route of Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe, it currently favors the south-eastern route, Ture Falbe-Hansen, the head of the press division of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA), told Sputnik on Wednesday

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the pipeline so far.

Sergey Kuznets, a member of the management committee of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Tuesday that Denmark's reluctance to give its consent could result in losses that Denmark would sooner of later be forced to compensate.

"The immediate assessment is that a south-eastern route is more appropriate based on a number of environmental and safety parameters such as impact on shipping and Natura 2000 areas. The DEA has no further comments to the statement by Gazprom," Falbe-Hansen said.

